MACOMB — Christians around the country meet for worship on Sunday in their respective churches, but in this age of the Convid-19 pandemic, Christians are not coming to their churches, but their churches are coming to their homes.

For members of First Presbyterian Church, this means they will have worship services via the virtual meeting application (app) Zoom. The church incorporated the hymns “Hosanna, Loud Hosanna,” “All Glory, Laud, and Honor” and “What Wondrous Love Is This?” with piano accompaniment by Barbara Gossett. Linda Andrews read the call of confession, prayer of confession, assurance of pardon and the gospel reading from Mark 11 1-11.

Rev. Erin Marth delivered the sermon, “Rituals of Love” based on Mark 14:3-9 during the service. Marth said according to Christian tradition, Palm Sunday is a remembrance of the day when people greeted Jesus to Jerusalem by waving palm branches at him. Palm Sunday is also known as Passion Sunday because it refers to the time when Jesus was preparing for his death to take place on the cross on that Friday, a day that Christians now remember as Good Friday. The entire week is known as Passion week, or Holy Week.

The church also had communion during the Zoom service. Marth said First Presbyterian Church practices open communion, inviting anyone who is or not a member of the church to partake communion. First Presbyterian Church practices communion by breaking off a piece of bread and dipping the broken piece of bread into grape juice before consuming it.

“This is not the First Presbyterian’s table, it is the Lord’s table,” Marth said.

In addition to Sunday’s Palm Sunday service, First Presbyterian Church will celebrate the Maundy Thursday service on April 9 at 6 p.m. and the Easter Sunday service on April 12 at 10 a.m., both via Zoom. The church has put up reminders for both church members and guests to join them in service on both their Facebook page and their website at http://www.firstpresmacomb.org/worship-2/.

“First Presbyterian is wherever the church is and in all the many different places,” Marth said.

