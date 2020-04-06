MACOMB/MOLINE — The Western Illinois University Board of Trustees (BOT) voted to give Interim President Martin Abraham the authority to make decisions related to refunding or crediting mandatory student fees.

Abraham will not need board approval to take actions he sees as necessary, but he intends to notify board members before making public announcements. He will retain that authority until either the duration of the coronavirus crisis or until the next BOT meeting scheduled for June.

BOT Chair Polly Radosh said that given the rapidly-evolving nature of the coronavirus, the group may decide to hold a meeting before June. Concerns about the virus have already forced the university to call off in-person classes and spring commencement ceremonies.

Monday’s meeting took place virtually via zoom and was broadcasted live on the university’s YouTube page. Radosh, Abraham, and University General Counsel Liz Duvall were in the same location, staying the recommended six feet apart, while the trustees each tuned in from separate locations.

Trustee Patrick Twomey expressed his desire to adopt the resolution since Abraham has been heavily involved in the community’s response during the crisis.

“It’s critical in times like this that we do that (give Abraham authority) and that we have the trust in leadership that they’re going to make those decisions on behalf of the students as a whole,” Twomey said. “Western is at the forefront of the McDonough County Emergency Command Center. The amount of work that Western has done to help the entire county be a safer place is phenomenal.”

Also during the meeting, the BOT approved the WIU Student Health Insurance program rate for fiscal year 2021 as proposed. All students are required to have health insurance at the university but they may opt out if they have insurance through other means, according to Abraham. He said that the rate is the same as it is in the current year and that it includes lower levels of deductibles.

“It’s a richer plan at the same price so we’re pretty excited about being able to bring this forwards and help the students out in that regard,” Abraham said.

