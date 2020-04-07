The picture showed a perfect cartoon-like Easter bunny cake. It was innocently androgynous with neatly combed sweetened coconut fur. I knew my mother couldn’t pull it off due to her being busy running the lives of everyone she knew. My middle-school confidence said I could duplicate it, and I was wrong. My cake ended up looking like a road-killed rabbit mutant from hell. The neat coconut fur became offensive and mangy. It was an epic fail.

I’m a guy that can cook. That’s not odd if you realize that I’ve successfully alienated everyone else on the planet that should’ve or could’ve or would’ve cooked for me. In my years in the kitchen I’ve learned a few things, including my limitations.

The best and most modern tool to show you that you don’t measure up is “Facebook”. It’s become a sort of geezer repository for aspiring Bob Villas and Martha Stewarts. Some of my friends must bake and grill and install crown molding around the clock. They constantly post all of the impossible things they do. I want to measure up but I can’t cope with crown molding (Get it, cope molding? I kill me). I’m stuck with the recipes.

Last month I saw a photo of crispy peach chicken. The associated recipe only had about 5 steps, and the reviews were 5 star, so I tried it. While the photo looked like a beautiful fried chicken with glossy fruit, mine looked like something out of garbage disposal. You can’t always go by looks, so I tasted it. In this case, you could have gone by looks. It was a horribly mushy abomination. It made me wonder if anyone had really tried this. I started to question this whole “review” process.

I also tried those “Healthy No-Bake Cookies”. Put a few things in a pan, boil just one minute, and spoon out on wax paper. How hard can it be? First of all, what is a boil? It’s not when the first bubbles erupt in the pan. I timed from then and I got a chunky cocoa drink but not cookies. A boil doesn’t start when the bubbles cover the mix because you end up with a bulletproof block of something inedible. I never figured it out because I ruined all of the pans and depleted the store of ingredients.

Some of my friends have insta-pots. They’re a modern combination of pressure cooker, rice maker, and yogurt incubator. They post that you can put a frozen pot roast and a can of carrots in it. In 12 minutes you have a meal. First of all, nobody said take the carrots out of the can. It’d be nice to know that. On top of the 12 minutes there’s 87 minutes to get the pot up to temp and another hour for the pressure to drop enough to open the pot without killing the kitchen and damaging yourself. That pot is a big no.

As I said, I know how to cook but have learned my limits. I try to keep to the basics to help me be successful. I concentrate on 3 steps.

First, I put the frozen entrée in the microwave. Secondly, I set the times according to package directions. Lastly, I enjoy. After all, that’s what the box says. In the end, enjoy is the purpose of cooking. No coconut required.

Fini.

Contact Charlie at geezer.rocker@gmail.com or PO Box 378, Norris City, Il 62869. That is, if you can cope.