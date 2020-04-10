Notice is Hereby Given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland County

Community Unit School District No.1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois,

has called a Regular Meeting of the Board of Education. Purposes of the meeting are noted on the

attached agenda. Meeting date, time and location are as follows:

Date:Thursday, April 16, 202

Time:7:30 p.m.

Location:Richland County School District Office Board Room

1100 E. Laurel St., Olney, IL

Board members will participate via Zoom meeting.

The meeting will be viewable by the public via live stream at

https://youtu.be/fQI3YxBg M8

Members of the public may still make public comments by

submitting a written statement using the following link

http://www.rccu1.net/contact us/school board

Regular Meeting

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Unit Office Board Room

7:30 PM

I.Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

II.Roll Call

III.Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public

IV.Consent Agenda

A.* Minutes of Previous Meetings

1.* Regular and Closed Minutes of the Special Board Meeting of Thursday, March 12, 2020

2.* Regular and Closed Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting of Thursday, March 19, 2020

B.* Closed Minutes

1.* Approve Destruction of Audio Recordings of September 20, 2018

C.* Communication

D.* March FOIA Log

E.* Building, Discipline, & Athletic Reports

1.* RCES

2.* RCMS

3.* RCHS

4.* Special Education

V.Financial Reports

A.Treasurer's Report

B.Balance Sheet

C.Approval of Bills and Payroll

D.All Other Financial Reports

1.Comparison of Funds - March 2019 with March 2020

2.Monthly Financial Report

3.Financial Update/Review

4.Other

VI.Administrative Reports

A.Superintendent's Report

1.RCHS Renovation Update

2.Service Awards Banquet - Cancelled

3.IMRF Section 125 Resolution

B.Assistant Superintendent's Report

VII.Unfinished Business

VIII.New Business

A.Approve Summer Maintenance & Five Year Maintenance Plan

B.Approve FY20 Tentative Amended Budget

C.Approve New 2020-2021 Educational Support Personnel Wage Schedule

D.Consideration and Action on a Resolution Authorizing and Directing the Sale of School Real Estate

E.Approve Asbestos Abatement Bid

IX.Executive Session

A.To Consider Information Regarding Appointment, Employment, Compensation, Discipline, Performance, or Dismissal of Individual Employees

B.To Discuss Matters of Possible or Pending Litigation

C.To Discuss Matters of Closed Session Minutes

X.Resignation(s)

XI.Notification(s) of Intent to Retire

XII.Employment

A.RCHS Athletic Director

B.RCMS Secretary

C.Summer Maintenance Personnel

D.2020-2021 RCHS Additional Duty Assignment Recommendations

E.2020-2021 RCMS Additional Duty Assignment Recommendations

XIII.Approve 2020-2021 Administrative Salaries

XIV.Approve 2020-2021 Educational Support Personnel Salaries

XV.Adjournment