Notice is Hereby Given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland County
Community Unit School District No.1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois,
has called a Regular Meeting of the Board of Education. Purposes of the meeting are noted on the
attached agenda. Meeting date, time and location are as follows:
Date:Thursday, April 16, 202
Time:7:30 p.m.
Location:Richland County School District Office Board Room
1100 E. Laurel St., Olney, IL
Board members will participate via Zoom meeting.
The meeting will be viewable by the public via live stream at
https://youtu.be/fQI3YxBg M8
Members of the public may still make public comments by
submitting a written statement using the following link
http://www.rccu1.net/contact us/school board
Regular Meeting
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Unit Office Board Room
7:30 PM
I.Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance
II.Roll Call
III.Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public
IV.Consent Agenda
A.* Minutes of Previous Meetings
1.* Regular and Closed Minutes of the Special Board Meeting of Thursday, March 12, 2020
2.* Regular and Closed Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting of Thursday, March 19, 2020
B.* Closed Minutes
1.* Approve Destruction of Audio Recordings of September 20, 2018
C.* Communication
D.* March FOIA Log
E.* Building, Discipline, & Athletic Reports
1.* RCES
2.* RCMS
3.* RCHS
4.* Special Education
V.Financial Reports
A.Treasurer's Report
B.Balance Sheet
C.Approval of Bills and Payroll
D.All Other Financial Reports
1.Comparison of Funds - March 2019 with March 2020
2.Monthly Financial Report
3.Financial Update/Review
4.Other
VI.Administrative Reports
A.Superintendent's Report
1.RCHS Renovation Update
2.Service Awards Banquet - Cancelled
3.IMRF Section 125 Resolution
B.Assistant Superintendent's Report
VII.Unfinished Business
VIII.New Business
A.Approve Summer Maintenance & Five Year Maintenance Plan
B.Approve FY20 Tentative Amended Budget
C.Approve New 2020-2021 Educational Support Personnel Wage Schedule
D.Consideration and Action on a Resolution Authorizing and Directing the Sale of School Real Estate
E.Approve Asbestos Abatement Bid
IX.Executive Session
A.To Consider Information Regarding Appointment, Employment, Compensation, Discipline, Performance, or Dismissal of Individual Employees
B.To Discuss Matters of Possible or Pending Litigation
C.To Discuss Matters of Closed Session Minutes
X.Resignation(s)
XI.Notification(s) of Intent to Retire
XII.Employment
A.RCHS Athletic Director
B.RCMS Secretary
C.Summer Maintenance Personnel
D.2020-2021 RCHS Additional Duty Assignment Recommendations
E.2020-2021 RCMS Additional Duty Assignment Recommendations
XIII.Approve 2020-2021 Administrative Salaries
XIV.Approve 2020-2021 Educational Support Personnel Salaries
XV.Adjournment