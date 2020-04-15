CANTON-Spoon River College student Jaylen Lyttaker, Rushville was elected as the new student trustee for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Lyttaker said he ran for the position to help students have a voice even though it may mean he has to step out of his own comfort zone. “I would like to establish a collaboration between students, faculty, and staff, so I’ll have to speak with my peers to get their views and opinions so I can relate that data to the Board.”

A graduate of Rushville-Industry High School, Lyttaker is working towards his associate’s degree. He plans to transfer to a four-year university and a music education degree is one option he is considering. His ultimate goal is to “become a successful and inspirational education professional.”

While in high school, Lyttaker was president of the high school yearbook and was a state qualifier in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). Now he juggles being a full-time student, a part-time employee, and a volunteer assistant coach, but is excited about the new challenge of being the student trustee. Lyttaker will be sworn in during the regular April board meeting.