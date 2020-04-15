Larry Eskridge

for the Daily Ledger

(Editor's Note: This column was originally scheduled for the Lenten season. Unfortunately circumstances made it impossible for it to be included at that time, so the Ledger is printing it now. Even though Easter is over, the time is always right for reflection.)

When asked who God was, one little boy had a very simple answer.

"He's an old guy with a beard sitting on a cloud watching to see if anybody is enjoying themselves and then zaps them with a bolt of lightening if they are."

I've told this story before, I'm sure, but sadly it reflects the way most of us see Him.

Let's face it. We feel about God the same way we feel when we see a police car behind us. Even if we aren't doing anything wrong, we tense up, grip the steering wheel tighter and slow down even if we are going below the speed limit.

There is, of course, another way many people think about God which is totally the opposite of this but just as wrong.

For them, God is a cosmic Santa Claus ready to give us anything just for the asking. And He will never punish us even when we do something wrong because He loves us.

So how do we know what God is really like?

In His parable of the workers in the vineyard (Matthew 20:1-16), God is seen as the owner who hires workers to gather the harvest. Some are hired at the beginning of the day, some are hired as the day wears on and still others are hired when there is just one hour of work to go. At the end of the day, every worker is paid exactly the same wage, whether they worked the entire day or just one hour.

I always remember one older lady in my church who, after a sermon on this passage, remarked, "Well, the unions wouldn't let him get away with that."

This lady, by the way, didn't like unions. At the same time, when she or a member of her family was working she made sure they got exactly what was coming to them. Or, perhaps, more.

But this parable was not about labor relations or economics or social conditions.

As Jesus said at the very beginning, this is about the Kingdom of God.

Which is, basically, everything.

God offers us a chance to work for Him. In return, He promises eternal life. Everyone who accepts His offer receives the same reward. And because it is His right to give salvation to anyone who asks, whatever He decides is right.

Now most people don't really like that. We sneer at those "deathbed conversions,"

those last minute believers who come to God at the last minute while we true believers have spent the majority of our lives serving and suffering for the Church. How dare they think they can come in at the last minute and receive everything so easily.

To which the last minute believers, like those workers who only spent one hour in the vineyards, can say, "We were standing there the whole day and no one hired us. We were wiling to work but nobody said anything to us."

Which, perhaps, is something we true believers may need to think about. Maybe they haven't accepted God's offer because we didn't present the Kingdom of God in a proper light. Maybe we distorted things so much non-believers didn't want anything to do with the God we exhibited to them.

But the real point of the story is not about the workers who toiled all day in the hot sun or the late comers who only spent an hour working.

The story tells us about God, Who He is and What He is like.

Just like the owner of the vineyard, God is willing to give the reward of His love and His mercy to anyone who asks for it. He is not there to condemn those lazy workers who were just waiting for a handout but a compassionate man eager to share His riches with anyone willing to follow Him, no matter how long their service lasts.

In other words, God is merciful, more willing to bestow blessings than to punish.

Years ago I read a sermon by the early American preacher Jonathan Edwards called "Sinners in the Hand of an Angry God." In it, Edwards depicted God as a pure Being who looks on mankind as a hideous insect, ready to throw humans into the fire because they were so loathsome and disgusting. And that is how many people, believers and non-believers alike, see Him.

But the point of this story is that God is more loving than judgmental, more willing to reward than punish, more likely to bless than to curse. Our hellfire and brimstone preaching completely misses the mark. Why have we fallen for such a horrible mistake?

Because that is how we are, not how God is.

We are the ones who are ready to condemn anyone who doesn't follow exactly what we think is right. We are the ones eager to punish anyone who has hurt us, even if they did it accidentally. We are the ones who demand our rights be respected by others even when it may infringe on theirs. We are the important ones. The worth of others, whether they are to be rewarded or punished, depends entirely on how well they have treated us.

But God is just the opposite. While He is the only One Who can demand His own way, He goes out of His way to give everyone a chance, showing us more leniency than we really deserve. His desire is to forgive, not to punish.

Need proof? What happened on Good Friday? And the result? What happened on Easter Sunday?

Don't get the wrong idea. Those workers who only spent one hour in the vineyards still had to work. But perhaps no one hired them in the first place because their physical condition was not very good. We may be able to do more than someone with a physical handicap, but the little they are able to do may cost them more pain and trouble than the work we do with our stronger bodies.

Perhaps we should spend more time considering the love and mercy of God rather than demanding our toils and sacrifices be recognized and rewarded.

Speaking of deathbed conversions, the Roman emperor Constantine, the one who converted to Christianity and made it the major religion of the Empire, was not baptized until he was getting ready to die. He believed only the sins he committed before baptism were the ones God forgave, so he wasn't taking any chances.