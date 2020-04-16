Pictured is Duane Mathis a Mission Support Member with the Henry County Office of Emergency Management with a supply of the donated face shields.

Springfield Armory re-tools and donates face shields to Henry County OEM

The Henry & Stark County Health Department is honoring area individuals, businesses, organizations, and groups that are stepping up during the current COVID-19 community mitigation as “Public Health Heroes!”

The Health Department cites Springfield Armory of Geneseo, IL as a Public Health Hero for assisting in the fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Springfield Armory in recognizing the need for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) during the current COVID-19 pandemic, rapidly repurposed a number of their facilities machinery to produce high quality face shields. These extremely sought after items were then generously donated to the Henry County OEM for distribution to First Responders in Henry and Stark Counties.

Mat Schnepple, Director of the Henry County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) states, “We would like to thank the staff and executive leadership at Springfield Armory of Geneseo, IL. We ask local residents to join with us in thanking Springfield Armory for going above and beyond in keeping our First Responders safe during this unprecedented time."

The Henry & Stark County Health Department and the Henry County OEM note when we work together there’s nothing we cannot achieve - like helping to keep the community safe and reduce the potential spread of the virus especially among those at most risk!”