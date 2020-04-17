Friday

Apr 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM


-Annual Meeting


Plans are still in place for our Annual Meeting Luncheon at Olde Tyme Steakhaus set for  Tuesday May 19th from 12-1:30. We will keep you updated on that event.


-Walldog Mural Event


This event has been postponed from the original dates of June 17-21. We will continue to update everyone as new plans are developed.


-2020 Ladies Night


This event was cancelled for 2020.


- Sounds of Summer Concert Series


Plans are in place for our 2020 Sounds of Summer Concert Series in Bower Park. Thursdays 6-8pm  in June and July


-Chamber Golf Outing


This event is currently scheduled for Friday, July 31st at the Richland Country Club


-Olney Bicycle Classic


This event is currently scheduled for Saturday, September 12th Downtown Olney