The residents at Allure of Geneseo, a retirement village with a 72 bed nursing home, and 40 independent living apartments, have been sheltering in place, since the orders were sent out. During this time, the staff has had to look for creative ways to engage the residents.

Recently, an unusual visitor stopped by. Shammi, a miniature horse from Sol’s Legacy near Atkinson, came to visit last week. Tonya and Kelan Wells, brought him over in a trailer and he went to every care center window and every apartment on our 6.5 acre campus.

Residents reached out toward the windows, they sat up and asked questions through the glass. They smiled. It lifted spirits. These gestures from local friends make a difference in people’s lives.

We have received care packages from Central Bank with Girl Scout cookies, mini hand sanitizers and drawings from Troop 5733. We have had masks stitched and donated from Cathy Carlson, Tina Holevoet, Nancy Green, Pat Todorich and others. The staff is so thankful for the students who have sent letters, uplifting drawings and posters. Maple City florist sent palms and area churches have sent devotions and literature. Families have donated restaurant food for staff and flowers to brighten our days.