KEWANEE — Area high schools are entering the time when end-of-year awards and honors are announced. Pictures of the recipients pepper the pages of the Star Courier along with names of the honorees and stories about the recognition.

This year, the newspaper is still being published each day, but schools are without students and teachers finding new ways to learn from their homes.

Wethersfield High School Spanish teacher Hannah Safiran had nine seniors who received awards for their biliteracy achievements earlier in the school year.

She sent the information to the newspaper from her home via e-mail, then took it one step farther, getting her students together online for a virtual "meeting" and figuring out a way to create a picture of the homebound students.

"I had the students meet with videos for the picture,” Safiran said. “They were aware that this would be for the newspaper and they all had a password to access the meeting. I just set my screen so that I could see everyone and took a few screenshots. I let the students choose which one to send you," Safiran said.

Students were awarded on three levels based on their performance on a standardized assessment that addressed the four domains of speaking, writing, listening and reading in the targeted foreign language.

Receiving the State Seal of Biliteracy were Liliana Hasse and Yoraima Chavez.

Receiving the Global Seal of Biliteracy were Elena Pratt and Lucy Duarte.

Receiving the State Commendation Toward Biliteracy were Isaiah Franklin, Jules Heberer, Mariah Dickerson, Lexi Nichols and Chiara Hendrix.

"The awards distinguish students to employers and universities because they provide strong evidence of the skills that students have in communicating in two languages," in this case English and Spanish, Safiran said. "Awarding the Seal of Biliteracy also encourages students to continue studying a second language in high school and beyond and gives validity to the practices in world language programs.”

She first heard about awarding the Seals at the Illinois Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages Fall conference last October and thought they would be a great opportunity for her students.

"From what I learned at the conference, the skills that students are working on in my classes are what they would be tested on to qualify for the Seal and Commendation toward biliteracy," she said.

The State Seal of Biliteracy is awarded to students by the Illinois State Board of Education when they graduate who are ranked at the Intermediate High level of proficiency and "attain a high level of proficiency, sufficient for meaningful use in college and career," according to the school code.

The Global Seal of Biliteracy, can be earned at any time in a student's language-learning career by the independent Global Seal of Literacy. The Global Seal is awarded to students who reach the intermediate mid-level of proficiency and enables recipients to showcase language skills to any school or employer across state lines and national borders, with a unique serial-numbered document, according to the organization’s website.

The ISBE also offers the Commendation Toward Biliteracy, which recognizes students who demonstrate at least the Intermediate low level of proficiency.

According to the ISBE, for the 2019-20 school year, State Seal awards were presented to 11,148 students in 126 school districts representing 37 foreign languages, with 71 percent in Spanish. State Commendations were awarded to 6,358 students from 98 school districts across the state, with 24 foreign languages represented, Spanish comprising 74 percent.

"This is the first year that Wethersfield will award the Seal of Biliteracy and I hope that the success of these students will encourage younger students to study a second language," Safiran said. "I also hope that their success will inspire the current seniors to be lifelong learners, not only of world languages, but in every subject that interests them."

Safiran said all of the students scored high enough on the Spanish proficiency test (called STAMP) to qualify for the different Seals of Biliteracy. Each graduating senior's transcript and diploma will indicate the student's receipt of the award, according to the ISBE website.

Another senior, Kaitlyn Tudder, who has taken Spanish all four years, did meet the requirement for Spanish, but Safiran said the English exam she used didn’t qualify her for the seal.

In coming up with the "group photo," Safiran said, "I've actually found that the students want to meet and chat with each other, so they've been very receptive to these kinds of activities. Everyone was right on time for our 'meeting' and I enjoyed chatting with them very much."