FULTON COUNTY-The Fulton County Farm Bureau Foundation recognized their five scholarship recipients during the County Annual Meeting.

Each of them will receive $1,500 in a “one-time” award after their first semester of college.

Emma Eathington is the daughter of Kevin and Patricia Eathington and will graduate from Spoon River Valley High School this spring. She is going to the University of Illinois/Urbana Champaign campus to study animal science. She plans to work in the field of animal nutrition.

Amelia Perrilles is also a senior at Spoon River Valley High School and is the daughter of Scott and Mary Perrilles. She plans to start her college education at Western Illinois University, majoring in Animal Science, and later pursuing a career as a veterinarian.

Amy Shaeffer will graduate from Lewistown High School.

She is the daughter of Bruce and Charlene Shaeffer and plans to go to Spoon River College and prepare for a career as a veterinary assistant.

Rachel Slater is a senior at Cuba High School and is the daughter of Roy and Barbara Slater. She will continue her education at Spoon River College, transferring to Western Illinois University to complete her Registered Nurses degree, and plans to eventually become a Nurse Practitioner practicing in Fulton County.

Tysin Stone is a senior at Lewistown High School and is the son of Jeff and Elaine Stone. Tysin plans to study ag engineering or ag business, starting at ICC, possibly playing baseball, later transferring to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana campus.

The FCFB Foundation was established with the intentions of helping young people interested in agricultural careers finance their educations. Since its establishment in 1995, it has helped 105 students by providing over $95,000 in awards to high school seniors.

Selection is based on academics, extracurricular involvement, and community and volunteer services. Applicants must be children of Fulton County Farm Bureau members and MUST be going into a study leading to an occupation that benefits our rural communities. Award amounts vary each year.

The contributions of their members and ag businesses make these awards possible. Each year the Foundation collects about $9,000 in donations, with dues and through memorials.

Please consider donating this year with your dues’ payment, so that they can continue to help the Farm Bureau kids with their plans to serve their rural communities in the future!