CANTON-Saint Mary's Food Pantry has announced their Hero of the month of March, Wilbur Pettett.

A long time member of the Pantry, Wilbur has volunteered in every department of the Pantry's operation--driving to food banks, loading, shelving, and more. Wilbur is always ready with whatever is needed working in the hottest and coldest weather and always with a sunny disposition.

St. Mary's Food Pantry was established in 1985. The Pantry is located adjacent to and behind St. Mary's Catholic Church on Chestnut Avenue. It is open every Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. To comply with official orders, workers have their temperatures taken before working and have temporarily established social distancing.

During this critical time, St. Mary's Food Pantry expresses their thanks on behalf of their clients to the organizations, churches, St. Mary's donors and all individuals who support the Pantry. The clients frequently say "thank you," "God Bless you," or " I don't know what we'd do without this food."

The mission statement for the Pantry is as follows: St. Mary's Food Pantry models the love and compassion of Jesus Christ by providing food to the needy in the Canton area. This endeavor is staffed by a caring volunteer workforce who maintain a network for food acquisition and distribution using donations of food and money.