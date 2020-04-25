KEWANEE - Sharon K. Montooth, 75, of Kewanee, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Courtyard Estates. Sharon was born June 12, 1944 in Kewanee, the daughter of Wendell and Jeanne (McPherson) Montooth. She attended Elmira Schools and graduated from Toulon High School with the class of 1962. She attended Medical Laboratory Technique, Inc in Minnesota; Potomac Horse Center, Maryland; and Black Hawk East, Galva.

Sharon is survived by four brothers, Sam (Donna) Montooth, Oak Run, IL, Tim Montooth, Galva, Gary (Lila) Montooth, Kewanee, Dan (Beverly) Montooth, Kewanee; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Paul; one nephew, Andy; and two great nephews, Tyler and Kyle.

Sharon worked for Hillcrest Home, Toulon Health Care, Interim Healthcare and was private duty in Elmwood. Sharon loved horses; she was a 4H leader in Elmira. She was a member of the Elmira United Presbyterian Church. Sharon especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

A family only funeral service will be live streamed on the Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home’s Facebook page at 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Pastor Charles Cunningham will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Elmira Presbyterian Church, American Cancer Society or to the National Parkinson’s Foundation. Please leave an online condolence for Sharon’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.