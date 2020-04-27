CANTON-Dorothy McWhorter, 89, Canton, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Sunset Manor in Canton.

She was born Nov. 1, 1930 in Adair to Robert Stambaugh and Hazel (Brown). They preceded her in death.

She married Jack McWhorter, Oct. 29, 1950 in Palmyra, Missouri. He preceded her in death March 18, 2003.

Surviving are two children, Donna Stairwalt, and Steve (Bonnie) Breese, both of Canton, eight grandchildren, and numerous great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Also preceding her in death are two brothers, Dwayne and Gordon Stambaugh.

Dorothy enjoyed camping and sewing.

Due to COVID – 19 Mandates, a private graveside service will be held at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.

Memorials may be made to Fulton County Humane Society.

