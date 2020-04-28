Keeping kids engaged and learning through a hastily prepared e-learning program has been an arduous task and something to which school staff continues to monitor and make improvements.

One of the biggest first tasks was to find ways for teachers to communicate with students and their families as they sheltered in place outside the school building.

“How do we talk to the kids?” was the first question that needed answering, said Rebecca Baney, the principal of Belle Alexander Elementary School during a presentation to the school board last week.

She said many district teachers have relied on Google Classroom for its interactive technology, which allows them to use direct video instruction or make teaching videos that can be viewed at a student’s convenience.

“The positive is that they can just click on the lesson of that anytime they want,” she said.

She said the district has focused on parent communication, student engagement, instruction delivery and feedback for improvement.

District staff members are working on ways to measure participation levels and overcome individual students’ access to technology and those with a thin support system at home.

Supt. Chris Sullens said the district had handed out all of its Chromebook computers and mobile hot spots, and was unable to order more due to increased demand.

According to district measurements, about 1,200 of the 1,800 laptops handed out to students had been utilized, and estimated class participation is around 75 percent — though that rate has varied from class to class.

“I’m not sure if you could buy a Chromebook right now if you had to,” he said of the laptop computer popular among school districts because of its low cost and multiple uses.

Sullens said the district also is trying to secure more document cameras, which allow teachers to show students live teaching notes simultaneously during the delivery of online lessons.

Sullens said the district’s growing number of instructional coaches have teamed up with teachers uncomfortable with the new technology. The team of coaches is used to improve classroom teaching techniques.

“Our instructional coaches are knocking it out of the park,” he said. “they are up early working with kids and with our staff.”

The superintendent said the district would use a portion of the $679,000 the district had received in COVID-19 stimulus money to offer more teacher training.

Board President Jeffrey Johnson said he’d like to see special attention paid to “at-risk” students.

“I’m concerned about students who are at-risk and who don’t have that support at home,” he said. “Every student affected in different ways, but it’s harder on some than others. How do we assist those students?”

Sullens said the district has focused on that very issue and has enlisted school resources offices to make contact with non-participating homes. The district has also sent letters to parents instructing them how to help their children keep learning.

He said the district also continues to provide meals to students who qualify and that teachers already have asked the Illinois Department of Family Services to intervene in instances where neglect is being suspected.

“we want to at least show them we care,” Sullens said.

Board member Jon DeBord, who has two school-age students and a sports medicine business that treats student-athletes, said he’s gotten positive feedback from students about how the process has gone.

“The students are happy with the way remote learning is going,” he said.

Board member Lori Christiansen said she thinks everyone has re-evaluated the importance of the teaching profession.

“I think parents have realized how valuable they are,” she said.