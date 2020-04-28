The Kewanee Elks #724 recently announced the winners of the Teen of the Year Contest.

They are are Keagon Rico, a senior at Annawan High School and the daughter of John and Courtney Rico; and Austin Earley is a senior at Annawan High School and the son of Don and Darcy Earley.

Dr. Dennis Gerleman, youth activities chairman for Kewanee #724 and West District #2820, made the presentations.

Both students won the West District Teen of the Year Contest held prior to IEA Teen of the Year selection. Though the IEA’s annual meeting was cancelled, the students were able to get their scholarship checks early.