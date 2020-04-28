RoseEllen I. Hahn, 85, of Olney, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her residence. RoseEllen was born on April 19, 1935 in Richland Co., IL, the daughter of Albert L. and Clara Lena (Schartz) Hahn.

RoseEllen was a lifetime member of Ladies Auxiliary of Knights of Columbus, Homemakers Extension Association, RMH Auxiliary, and the American Legion Auxiliary, as well as the IL State Museum Society and the Richland County Heritage Museum. She was employed at the Olney Trust Bank for 37 years before she retired.

RoseEllen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Eleanor Ann.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. Joseph School Foundation Trust or to Carle Center for Philanthropy (hospice).

A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Father Bill Rowe officiating.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Olney.