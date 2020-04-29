Geneseo has been added to the list of Henry County communities with five or more residents testing positive for COVID-19, the Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management announced Tuesday afternoon.

The health department is reporting 41 total cases in Henry County and 1 in Stark County.

The local health department sent out a similar alert on April 20 announcing that Kewanee had surpassed the five-person threshold for the city’s zip code to be listed on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.

As of Tuesday, neither Kewanee nor Geneseo’s zip code was included on the IDPH list on its website, though the Henry County cities of Atkinson (6 testing positive) and Colona (73 testing positive) have been for some time.

The website also includes the number of tests administered in listed cities, with 20 administered in Atkinson and 73 administered in Colona.

A search of the national database for nursing homes reporting positives cases of novel coronavirus indicates no nursing in homes in Kewanee have reported a positive case.

The local health department initially declined to specify which Henry County cities had reported cases of the virus, citing federal patient privacy provisions. They said in Tuesday’s press release that they were now releasing those numbers when a community has five or more cases.

The department has declined a Star-Courier request to provide information on the status of reported cases without personally identifying information.

“Our priority has always been in the importance of drilling social distancing messaging and compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order and State shutdown, and maintaining our standard of compliance of federal patient privacy laws,” Tuesday’s release said, attributing the statement to “health department officials.”

The local department’s administrator, Duane Stevens, said in the release that the department will continue to list communities hitting the five-person positive testing mark.

“Due to lags in IDPH posting and to better inform our local residents; while still observing patient privacy,” he said, “We have and will continue to release that information in Henry and Stark Counties.”

He said the department’s message of the importance of social distancing in slowing the spread of the virus continues unabated.

“We implore all Henry and Stark County mayors; county and municipality officials; county and local law enforcement; county school districts; and all area residents to join in the effort of promoting and encouraging vigorous social distancing practices and compliance.”

More information is available on the county’s website at http://www.henrystarkhealth.com/ and its Facebook page and Twitter channel. For state updates go to IDPH’s website at dph.illinois.gov