Are you in need of food during this difficult time? Call the following resources for information about possible assistance.
DID YOU KNOW? If you cannot physically go to a food bank yourself, you may ask for a PROXY FORM.
This form allows you to grant permission to another person to receive and deliver food for you.
Senior Citizens Center/Meals on Wheels: Hot meals
Delivered meals available for those age 60 or older who are homebound
Monday – Friday
Call 395-3223
Located at 308 E Main St. Olney
The Master’s Hands: Food distribution
Food goods available to anyone once a month
Tuesday and Friday
Proxy program available
Call 392-0414 – appointment needed
Located at 1065 W Main St. Olney
Good Samaritan: Food distribution
Food goods available to anyone once a month
Wednesday and Friday
Proxy program available
Call 395-8152 – no appointment necessary
Located at 304 E Main St Olney
Salvation Army: Food assistance
Food assistance according to available funds
Call 392-0959 – leave a message with contact information
Located at 700 N. East St. Olney ( inside Immanuel United Methodist Church)
For more information pertaining to the Covid-19 response in Richland County, please visit facebook.com/richlandreacts/ or www.richlandreacts.com