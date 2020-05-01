Friday

May 1, 2020 at 7:58 AM


Are you in need of food during this difficult time? Call the following resources for information about possible assistance.


DID YOU KNOW? If you cannot physically go to a food bank yourself, you may ask for a PROXY FORM.


This form allows you to grant permission to another person to receive and deliver food for you.


Senior Citizens Center/Meals on Wheels: Hot meals


Delivered meals available for those age 60 or older who are homebound


Monday – Friday


Call 395-3223


Located at 308 E Main St. Olney


The Master’s Hands: Food distribution


Food goods available to anyone once a month


Tuesday and Friday


Proxy program available


Call 392-0414 – appointment needed


Located at 1065 W Main St. Olney


Good Samaritan: Food distribution


Food goods available to anyone once a month


Wednesday and Friday


Proxy program available


Call 395-8152 – no appointment necessary


Located at 304 E Main St Olney


Salvation Army: Food assistance


Food assistance according to available funds


Call 392-0959 – leave a message with contact information


Located at 700 N. East St. Olney ( inside Immanuel United Methodist Church)


For more information pertaining to the Covid-19 response in Richland County, please visit facebook.com/richlandreacts/ or www.richlandreacts.com