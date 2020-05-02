PEORIA - John Philip “Phil” Harney, age 95, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord, Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

A native of Bradford, IL, he was born November 23, 1924 in Peoria, only child of Harry Edward and Mary Darlene (Code) Harney. He married Kathleen Theresa Waugh on January 26, 1952 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Peoria. Married 66 years, she preceded him in death on April 14, 2018.

Phil is survived by their eight children: Colleen Harney, and John P. Harney, Jr., both of Tempe, AZ, Mary Beth Gregory, Brian (Becky) Harney and Robert (Julie) Harney all of Chandler, AZ, Maureen Harney of Chicago, IL, Kathy (Dave) Rennolds of Grayslake, IL, and Patty Harney of Peoria, one sister-in-law, Elizabeth Lehnhausen of Peoria and one brother-in law, Reverend John Waugh of Wedron, IL. A loving husband, father, and Papa, Phil’s devotion to his faith, family and friends was evident throughout his entire life.

He leaves ten beautiful grandchildren who loved and shared his enthusiasm for sports and zest for life, especially the University of Notre Dame football & Chicago Cubs baseball. He was thrilled to watch the Cubs win the World Series Championship in 2016 as well as attend with his children many Fiesta Bowls in Tempe, AZ including the Notre Dame Fiesta Bowl 1988 National Championship.

Phil was a graduate of St. John’s Grade School and Bradford High School. A lifetime member of the Alumni Association of the University of Illinois, he graduated in 1949 and was a member of the Delta Upsilon National Fraternity.

Phil served his country proudly in WWII and never forgot the boys who did not make it home. He was a combat veteran with the Second Air Division, Army Air Corps, Eighth Air Force in Europe during World War II serving with the 466th Bomb Group 785th Bomb Squadron in England. He was a Charter Member of the World War II Museum Honor Roll in Washington D.C. He was also a lifetime member of the Bradford American Legion Post 445 and a lifetime member of the Second Air Division Association.

He began his business career in 1949 with the Ruthrauff and Ryan International Advertising Agency working in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. He joined the Advertising Agency in Peoria of Jackson, Haerr, Peterson and Hall in 1954 and became a major stockholder with Hall, Haerr, Peterson & Harney National Advertising Agency in 1956 serving as President until his retirement in 1995. He was a member of the American Marketing Association, the National Agricultural Marketing Association, and a past member of the Advertising and Selling Club of Peoria.

Phil was a past member of the University Club of Peoria, Peoria Creve Coeur Club, a charter member of Willow Knows Country Club, a member of the Chicago Athletic Association, and a member of St. Patrick’s Society of Peoria. Also, he thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie while playing golf with the Peoria Sandtrappers Golf League.

A devout Catholic and a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church for 57 years and its Men’s Club, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus 427 Third Degree Spalding Council and was Past Faithful Navigator of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Spalding Assembly 0206. He served as a five year member of the Cabrini Hall Board of Directors.

A private funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Tempe, AZ. Monsignor Peter Bui did celebrate the Mass. Private graveside services were held at St. John Cemetery in Bradford, IL, officiated by Reverend John Waugh, his brother-in-law, where full military rites will be accorded by the Bradford American Legion Post 445.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Church Endowment Fund, www.svdppeoria.com/ways-to-give, St. John’s Catholic Church in Bradford, IL, https://cdop.weshareonline.org/, EP!C (empowering people. inspiring capabilities), http://www.epicci.org/or a charity of the donor’s choice.

