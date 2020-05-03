Livingston County's good fortune took a wicked turn over the weekend with three new positive novel coronavirus cases being reported.

The Livingston County Health Department reported that three males have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at home in isolation. Officially, this gives the county 23 cases having been reported by the LCHD. The Illinois Department of Public Health showed Sunday that there is a 24th case, which the LCHD had not confirmed by 5:30 p.m.

The cases reported by the LCHD state that one male is under the age of 18 years, which was announced on Saturday. On Sunday, one male was listed to be in his 30s and the other was listed as being in his 50s.

According to the IDPH website, two of the reported cases are from Pontiac as the city's total has grown to 10 reported cases overall. In the total numbers from the website, there have been 429 tests taken for the county with 24 being positive.

Livingston County had gone another week without a positive case being reported. Before the latest cases, the last reported cases were made April 24.