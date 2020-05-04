By Larry Eskridge

for the Daily Ledger

The good news is they are still open.

The not so-good news is the demand for their services is greater than ever.

Food pantries at St. Mary’s and the First Baptist Church in Canton as well as the Salvation Army and the food pantry at the Lewistown United Methodist Church are reporting increased use by area residents.

Julie Henderson of the First Baptist Church said almost 400 clients are now coming in, representing about 1,000 individuals, “The number has jumped massively,” she said. “We had around 250 people coming in before.”

St. Mary’s food pantry saw an increase of 100 more clients the first week of the stay-at-home order, and 80 on the second week, according to Nancy Elson. Normal demand is between 132 and 160.

Lt. Sarah Eddy of the Salvation Army noted they saw a “huge increase” the first week of the stay-at-home order, which has since decreased but the number is still fairly large.

“I think we’ve found our new ‘normal’ for now,” said Eddy. “But I think the need will skyrocket for things like rent and other assistance, especially for those who may have no job to go back to.”

And Mike Wiegers estimated the food pantry at the Lewistown United Methodist Church has had about a 5% increase.

While all four groups say they currently have enough to meet the need, all said they welcome donations, particularly monetary donations since they can use the money to buy supplies cheaper than individuals can at the stores. At the same time, no grocery donations will be turned away.

“Some people feel giving physical items is more satisfying,” said Elson.

Eddy also said in addition to nonperishable food items, the Salvation Army is also looking for adult hygiene items and paper products. She would also appreciate volunteers to make deliveries to area residents who are in high risk categories. The First Baptist also does home home deliveries, as well as partnering with South Fulton Consulting for deliveries to over 55 homes in the southern part of the county.

And even in these difficult times, for all four groups reported great support from the community.

“We are very well blessed by churches, organizations and individuals,” said Elson, “including the Post Office, Kroger’s and the Elks.”

She added 75% of the pantry’s support comes from members of St. Mary’s. “We are so grateful for our volunteers.”

“We have phenomenal volunteers,” agreed Henderson. “God provides and we will still be doing what we do and continues to do to on a larger scale.”

“We are in great financial shape at this time,” said Wiegers. “And we are receiving a lot of help from our church members and from St. Mary’s in Lewistown.”

For anyone wanting to help any of the pantries, call 647-1473 for St. Mary’s, 309-201-0750 for the First Baptist Church of Canton, the Salvation Army hotline 309-402-6368 or go to the Lewistown United Methodist Church Facebook page.

And for those who wonder if it is all worth it, here are some final thoughts from Elson.

“Our clients are very grateful for this service. Almost everyone says, ‘Thanks for what you are doing. I don’t know what I would do if you weren’t here.’”