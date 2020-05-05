A group effort by several area businesses has resulted in a campaign to raise money for the Kewanee Area United Way.

When the employees of Kewanee Physical Therapy wanted to do something to help their community through the difficult times, they went to owner Jon DeBord.

“Autumn (McGarvey) came to me and said we have to do something for the community to kind of give everyone a rallying point to think positive,” said DeBord.

McGarvey, a certified personal trainer with Kewanee Physical Therapy, said the group of employees opted for the idea to sell inspiring t-shirts, an idea credited to employee Ashley Egan., who had seen another community doing making a similar effort.

From there, the group reached out to Emily Debord with B&B Printing and asked her to design the logo for the shirts based around the theme, “We are Stronger Together.”

Next the employees reached out to Bill Breedlove, owner of Breedlove Sporting Goods, who offered to donate all of the shirts for the fundraiser.

In deciding where to donate the money raised, McGarvey contacted Mark Mikenas, executive director of the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce. Mikenas was able to give the group several suggestions for worthy organizations, but they finally settled on the Kewanee Area United Way, which supports 16 other area organizations, including the Kewanee Food Pantry and the Kewanee Salvation Army.

The campaign was officially launched on April 23 in a social media post and will continue on for several more weeks. The t-shirts are tropical blue with the Kewanee Strong logo and come in a variety of sizes and are available for $10 each.

Already, the fundraiser has sold over 160 shirts. Orders for the shirts are placed every Monday and can be picked up in front of the business located at 110 E. 10th Street. To place an order, call (309) 852-2200 or email autumnm@kptrs.com .