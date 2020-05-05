The “ hills are alive with the sound of music”, ushers in visions of Julie Andrews with melodies that won multiple awards from the Hammerstein musical scores. It is now, ever more than in decades that genres of notes are ringing from homes across the country; it appears with visions not as picturesque. As we are in a time of homebound captivity, all the while with spring fever nipping at our heels, families are beyond restless.

The classic movie keeps coming to mind as of late, as the Von Trapp’s melodies and perils do as well. The alps are depicted to be their escape route for the Trapp family from their beloved home in Austria, but in all actuality just yards historically they had to cross to a railway taking them to Italy, before they finally settled in Stowe, Vermont. States are now perched by

their sets awaiting the days or months till they are declared set free from their shelter in place status and the essential boundaries are lifted by similar contrast.

Though the memoir of Maria Kutschera, who Andrews portrayed, was embellished in multiple accounts is noted. The theme of how their country was deeply affected by Hitler, which was the crux of its foundation stands true. What is not often told is how the Trapp family went on to launch their singing tour here in the States, and to this date established the Trapp Family Lodge. At first a stately 27 room ski resort, but a fire in the early 80’s gave them the opportunity to branch forth to what is now a 96 room magnificent lodge that sits on 2,400 acres still today. Present case scenario, vacations that were reserved at such a place, are now on temporarily indefinite hold.

Every Thanksgiving for years, this family favorite would be part of the tradition in our home. Lessons can be learned from the dated feature scenes as Maria was, “making due”, as play clothes were made out of curtains. It is the same as we all are now learning to improvise in new ways. Simple lessons of morals, family values, and lots of music are all interwoven in the plot. Today’s society can use some of that written in our daily lives presently. It is said, “ music soothes the savage beast” by now we are resembling more of beastly than beauty.

Oddly enough in the true story, Maria was a young lady who was sent from the covenant, but not to be the governess for all the Trapp children. It is historically reported she was sent instead for one who could not walk due to Scarlet fever. We have been conditioned to think illness is a far off distant thing, but instead it has been a part of history. We just now are making it, for future pens to write about. Maria of course did not stay a nun, but married the Captain in fiction and in life, and thus the story goes on. For us a true reminder, life will for us as well, may we breathe that in.

What is most timely is one of the best known songs from the musical, “My favorite things.” As the lyrics go, “ Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens”, it is now more than ever we need to reach out for the tangible things that bring us some comfort. Our cozy slippers, a nice cup of coffee, the smell of a bonfire at dusk, watching old home movies, calling the old friend, singing in the shower. Whatever it is, do it not just for ourselves, but for the others around us who are now in very, very close proximity.

“When the dog bites, when the bee stings, when I am feeling sad, I just simply remember my favorite things and then I don’t feel so bad”, as the song so poignantly brings to light, by just “simply remembering my favorite things.” May we all take a moment every day to reflect, remember and reach out, just be creatively safe while doing it.