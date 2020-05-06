The City Council Monday enlisted the city’s department heads to help reduce a projected budget deficit of nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

The council held a budget planning session Monday over the Zoom platform, which enabled council members and city staff to join the meetings from their homes over the internet, rather than gathering at City Hall.

The proposed budget prepared by city staff shows a year-end deficit of about $239,000 in the city’s general fund if there are no spending cuts or revenue increases.

Revenue increases seem unlikely, given that most city fees are for services like water, sewer and sanitation. Those revenues can only be used to cover expenses in those departments, and can’t go into the general fund.

So council members Monday suggested that all city department heads whose departments are included in the general fund be directed to take a closer look at their department budgets, and suggest areas where planned spending can be reduced.

City Manager Gary Bradley was directed to report the department heads’ suggestions to council members in advance of the next budget session, which is scheduled May 26.

There were some areas where department heads and elected officials oppose making cuts — for example, in scheduled maintenance and repairs in public facilities.

City Engineer Scott Hinton said improvement projects in streets, sewers and the water system have been planned for a long time, and are long overdue.

Hinton said there is enough money in fund reserves to cover any cost overruns on these projects.

And Rod Johnson, public works director, added, “This is not elective repairs that we have in the budget,” adding that the work has been deferred “many, many years.”

City staff and council members agreed that putting off necessary maintenance and repairs would only lead to higher costs down the road.

“I’m also absolutely positive that we can’t do that and save any money,” Johnson said.

Police Chief Troy Ainley reported that his budget includes $40,000 for a new police vehicle. Until a new vehicle was purchased in the current fiscal year, Ainley said, no new vehicles had been added to the fleet since at least 2017. Several of the squad cars police officers are driving have more than 100,000 miles on them, he added.

Mayor Gary Moore argued against cutting the new vehicle from the police budget.

“I don’t want one of our guys to get hurt because they’re in a vehicle that’s inadequate,” Moore said.

Bradley said he expects city revenues will decline because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, with taverns and restaurants closed, the city will see a drop-off in its receipts from the gaming tax.

Bradley also sees lower revenue from state Motor Fuel Taxes, as people are driving less while social distancing.

“Our biggest concern is long-term,” he said, since some local business might cease operations altogether due to the state’s stay-at-home orders.