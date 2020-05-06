The usual gateways for remote learning — such as Google classroom — aren’t a practical option for students at Belle Alexander, District 229’s school for kindergarteners and first graders.

The youngest students in the educational pipeline require elements you can see, hear and touch. They also require parental assistance to use the online tools.

Moreover, as teacher Rachelle Price learned, being accommodating to the schedules of working parents is essential.

A revised video messaging schedule was needed. And for nearly half the students, home delivery of weekly lesson packets — hard copies of the learning materials that already are provided digitally — became the starting point.

“It has shifted,” said Price. “More have gone toward the packet. Close to 200 packets in our building. … With some of the hands-on activities, it’s easier to have the packets.”

The materials — and followup communications with parents — have helped keep students engaged. As of last week, Price said she had about 12 of the 17 students consistently participating on a daily basis; others at least once or twice a week. Follow-up messages with one family got them to re-engage with the process, Price said.

The school is also providing incentives for the students to log their work, such as daily drawings for free meal cards.

“We kind of eased into it,” Price said. “We teachers had to get used to a whole new way. You just want to communicate.”

Price sends messages to parents through the Remind app. But Price supplements that with actual letters. “I sent quite a bit of snail mail out, which they love.”

There’s a sweet spot for communicating with students, because for kindergarteners, parents have to be included every step of the way. She also staggered the time she sent out the messages, to see what generated the best response.

“You can’t send too many,” she said. “If the parents are working, I don’t want to be blowing up their phones.”

That’s the other component that has changed since the initial rollout. Price started with just the daily morning message to students. But parents who worked in the mornings were missing out. So Price crafts two messages, one for the morning and the other for about 2:30 in the afternoon.

“We try to hit the two times, if they aren’t getting off until later,” Price said. “It has to be something they can see and hear.”

As for lessons, the emphasis is on the Alexia phonics lab and the math lab. But it is the recorded video messages Price makes for students that generate the best feedback, she said.

“I use voice clips,” Price said. “A lot of success with that. Their eyes just get huge with that. The kids just love that. It seems to be a real motivator.”

Teachers are also beginning to implement two-way video chats, such as Google Meets. “We’re doing sight words in front of the camera. They like to be able to see and hear their teachers. It’s comforting for a lot of them.”