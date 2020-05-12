PEORIA - Dr. Thomas Eugene Carney, D.D.S., passed Saturday, May 9, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Born November 25, 1940 in Kewanee, Illinois, the youngest son to Thomas Bernard and Katherine M. (Brugge) Carney, M.D. On June 2, 1973, he married Mary Jessica “Suzy” King, who is originally from Rock Island. Tom was devoted to his loving wife and best friend since they met in 1971. Together they enjoyed years of wonderful travel, which many times would be enhanced by Tom’s love of history and cars.

Tom is survived by his wife, Suzy, of Peoria Heights; one brother, Rev. F. Carney of East Peoria; one nephew, Thomas Brian (Melissa) Carney of Midland, Texas; one niece, Mary Cara (Travis) Arthur of Austin, Texas; two great-nephews; and one great-niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Joseph Bernard Carney, D.D.S.; and one sister-in-law, Mary Carney of Midland, Texas.

Tom graduated from Visitation Grade School and Kewanee High School. He later attended Loyola University in Chicago and St. Thomas University in St. Paul Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Marquette Dental School in Milwaukee Wisconsin and the United States Dental Institute in Chicago. He came to Peoria from Milwaukee, Wisconsin after graduating from the University of Marquette Dental School.

He commenced his practice in August of 1967, the second tenant in the new Town Hall Building at Junction City Shopping Center.

He was a member of the Peoria District Dental Society, a fifty-year member of the Illinois State Dental Society and the American Dental Association and was on active Surgical Medical staff at OSF St. Francis Medical Center and Center for Health in Peoria. He also was a member of the Country Club of Peoria.

He held Dental licenses in the states of Illinois, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

Tom’s true passion was for his patients. With kind and thoughtful treatment, he was dedicated to their care no matter the problem.

In 1975 he became owner of the Town Hall Building Complex part of the Junction City Shopping Center until 2006. He remained a tenant until his death.

Tom liked being outdoors; either hunting, fishing or enjoying afternoons where he could be found maintaining the yard of his home.

Private Funeral Mass will be held at on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with Fr. Thomas Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kewanee, IL. Wright & Salmon Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church or St. Thomas Catholic Church.

