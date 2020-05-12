The Wethersfield Academic Foundation is hoping life will be closer to normal by Saturday, Oct. 3, they date they have scheduled for the induction ceremony for the 2020 Wethersfield Academic Hall of Fame.

With optimism in mind, the selection committee, headed by Superintendent Shane Kazubowski, is seeking nominees for this year's group, usually four or five alumni and one or two former staff members.

Graduates inducted last year included Kevin Martin (Class of 1969), Steve Looney (Class of 1980), Courtney Blake-Hatchel (Class of 1996), Joan Hollein Sommers (Class of 1999), and Scott Bialobreski (Class of 2001). The staff member inducted in 2019 was Roger Johnston.

Anyone, whether they have a connection with Wethersfield Schools or not, who thinks a classmate; former teacher, bus driver, secretary, cafeteria worker, custodian or other staff member, should be considered for induction, may submit a nomination form.

Since the school is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nomination forms are only available on the www.geese230.com web site, under Community, then the Wethersfield Academic Foundation link. A simple, one-page form can be accessed, filled out front and back online and submitted electronically, or printed out, filled out and submitted by mail to the Wethersfield District 230 Unit Office, 439 Willard St. Nominations cannot be submitted in person this year due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

The deadline for submitting a nominee, or nominees, is July 1. Nominations previously submitted but not selected by the committee in past years will be considered again, along with new nominations.

This year's chosen inductees will be announced in early August. To be nominated, alumni must have been graduated from Wethersfield High School for at least 10 years. Selection is based on the accomplishments he or she have achieved since leaving WHS in the areas of service, character, leadership, and/or academics. Former staff members are selected based on the accomplishments and excellence exhibited in enhancing Wethersfield schools, students, and the community in which they reside before, during and after being employed in the district.

Depending on the degree to which the community is reopened, this year's recipients will tentatively be inducted at a banquet to be held at the Kewanee Dunes on Oct. 3. If necessary, other arrangements will be made, if possible. For more information, contact Supt. Kazubowski at: skazubow@geese230.com, or call 853-4860.