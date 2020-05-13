MACOMB — "We have no COVID cases in our building at this time," Elms Nursing Home Administrator Tim Bledsoe told the McDonough County Board's building and grounds committee Tuesday.

Bledsoe said three residents and five staff members were tested for the COVID-19 virus and all tests were negative. "The only way the building will get a virus is if a staff member brings it in," he said.

The administrator said those tested for the virus were put in isolation for 14 days. Bledsoe said the facility is taking residential referrals but any new resident must undergo the 14 day quarantine.

Bledsoe said Skype and Zoom sessions are set up so residents can communicate with their loved ones. He said he anticipates a lengthy lockdown.

"Nursing homes account for 44 percent of Illinois virus deaths," Bledsoe said. "That's why we're trying our best to make sure it doesn't get into our building." There are currently 69 residents at The Elms.

Bledsoe said there was a turnover of nine staff members in April. He said one quit because of fear of the virus, and two did so in March. Of the nine who left last month, he said some have come back.

The administrator said federal authorities have provided additional personal protective equipment to The Elms. Bledsoe said all local nursing homes participate in a weekly telephone call with administrators at McDonough District Hospital. He said that he sent a letter to each resident's family discussing building conditions and procedures.

The committee meeting was held by conference call and Zoom video. County Board Chairman Scott Schwerer concluded the meeting by saying, "This social distancing is tough on everyone, but patience is the key."

Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com.