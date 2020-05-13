The pandemic has cast a plague of misinformation and mistrust at a time when accurate and factual reporting is needed most.

When the coronavirus was initially discovered, some doubted its potential threat to human life. President Trump has downplayed the surmounting death and sickness. When 15 Americans initially tested positive, he said the virus would dissipate and disappear as quickly as it arrived. Other conservatives have aligned themselves with this nonsense and have further perpetuated misinformation and mistrust of the press.

The president has clearly prioritized politics ahead of public health and has been rightly and widely criticized for it. The Trump White House has eventually acknowledged the pandemic and its threat to American lives. The administration has permitted governors across the country to decree and enforce shelter-at-home orders across the country. The White House has deferred to health experts within the administration for guidance and counseling, only to contradict them.

As the pandemic emerged, the administration’s assault of the press has accelerated. When reporters confront the president with questions about his administration and his false claims, he casts aspersions on the fourth estate and discredits journalists everywhere while misleading the people about their health and safety.

The president’s public addresses and press conferences during the pandemic still contradict facts with misleading information that only serve as baseless platitudes and superlatives of Trump and his administration. Trump continues to utter erroneous claims that the United States has met COVID-19 with thoughtful and responsible preventative measures at every step. The most often repeated falsehood is that the nation continues to conduct more testing than anywhere else on earth. Health experts and professionals battling the virus everyday say otherwise, as the president’s claims do not take per capita numbers into account. The Covid Tracking Project has counted only 2.7 percent of all 331 million Americans have been tested, as of earlier this week.

Testing has fallen short and evidence of re-emerging too soon poses a serious health risk. Dr. Andrew Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, testified in quarantine Tuesday and warned that reopening state economies too soon would only invite a second wave of coronavirus.

We know much about this virus because it has permeated our lives for the past two months. Yet there remains so much we don’t know. Children, who were initially thought to be not as susceptible to the coronavirus are turning up sick with a newly unidentified illness. At least three have died. Areas across the country where social distancing regulations were recently lifted or never enforced in the first place are suddenly witnessing spikes in infection.

The unknown has left many industries and their employees in the lurch about their future. How many jobholders will remain when the pandemic passes has yet to be determined. Some fear dramatic job cuts in the airline industry and other service sectors.

Higher education will remain a virtual experience within at-home classrooms for students of the California State University system. The nation’s largest four-year public university system has cancelled in-person classes for the fall. Such a decision would obviously have a tremendous impact here, in our community, and the businesses that support it.

Not all people who have been cleared to return to work have. Some employees are not showing up to offices that have been reopened for business because they fear the virus or don’t want to lose their unemployment benefits. People are left to choose between their lives and livelihoods.

There remains some certainty that the coronavirus will come to an end, when a vaccine is developed and is readily available in sufficient quantity. But the race for this cure has also been met with even stronger resistance by the anti-vaccine movement, or those who doubt or refuse medically proven vaccines that save 2 million to 3 million lives worldwide each year. This resistance only adds further fear and frustration to these uncertain times.

The coronavirus has upended our lives and posed the greatest threat to life in a generation.

Before the coronavirus appeared, people read and believed the news and information that they chose to and identify with, regardless of the facts. But given the mounting number of deaths and infections and lingering uncertainty, we can’t afford to pick and choose informants and information that align with our ideals.

The pandemic has exposed a plague of misinformation. Perhaps it will also reveal and re-establish reliable sources while weeding out the self-serving ones.

Will Buss teaches broadcasting and journalism at Western Illinois University.