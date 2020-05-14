CANTON-Canton Main Street’s Farmer’s Market will officially open in Jones Park in downtown Canton June 6 and will take place every Saturday through Sept. 26 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., rain or shine. During this unprecedented time due to COVID-19, Farmer’s Markets have been deemed essential. Access to fresh fruits and vegetables has always been an essential part of supporting the healthy lifestyles of our communities. Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, honey, herbs and other locally grown items will be available at the Market throughout the season.

Due to COVID-19 the Market will be making some changes and will be putting in place the following guidelines based on recommendations from the Illinois Farmers Market Association (IFMA).

•Customers at the market will need to wear masks or other facial coverings while shopping in Jones Park.

•Vendor booth spaces will be spread further apart.

•There will be no kids’ activities this year.

•There will be no coffee table, because the market will not be able to guarantee sanitation or distancing guidelines.

•Food demonstrations will not be held this year, also because the market will not be able to guarantee sanitation or distancing guidelines.

•They will be providing a hand sanitation station for customers to use before visiting vendor booths.

•They will have standing spaces marked in front of each vendors’ booth to assist with maintaining the 6’ requirement of social distancing.

•Customers will be asked to not touch any of the items for sale, but allow the vendor in the booth to bag up their selections.

Market managers Carol Kohler, Dana Smith and Amanda Woodruff realize that the Farmers Market, which has become a popular mainstay in the community each summer, will be different this year, but hope that customers will understand, given current conditions. “Being able to still offer the opportunity to purchase fresh produce from local growers is a real positive for everyone, customers and producers alike. We are working hard to make the experience as pleasant, and as safe, as possible this year. It’s definitely a challenge, but we think everyone will do their part to make it work,” Kohler said.

The 2020 Farmer’s Market is sponsored by Canton Main Street, with generous support from Ray & Emily Cleer, Deborah Lutz, Youth Acres, Helping Hands Resale Shoppe, CEFCU, and Canton HyVee.