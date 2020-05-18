Chad Boudreau was caught between a rock and a hard place.

Boudreau, a 1991 graduate of Harmony High School, has just finished his third season as head men's basketball coach at Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois.

His wife, Stacy, a graduate of Iowa Wesleyan University, had just completed her 16th season as head women's volleyball coach at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Their children were comfortable at home and had a close-knit circle of friends.

But Rob Jeter, whom Boudreau coached with at Wisconsin-Milwaukee, had just landed the head men's basketball coaching job at Western Illinois University in Macomb, and he wanted his friends to come along for the ride.

In the end, the offer proved too good for Boudreau to pass up.

On Thursday, Boudreau was named associate head coach of the Leathernecks.

Boudreau, whose parents live in the Farmington area and who owns farm land there, will now be just over an hour away from home.

For Boudreau, it is the opportunity of a lifetime.

"Macomb is home. It's all tied together, the whole tri-state area," Boudreau said. "I'm excited to get back there. It's really a hotspot for basketball. At one time Quincy was one of the top basketball programs in the United States. There are a lot of great players in that area. I can't wait to get back there and get started."

"When putting together a staff, I had a few key things in mind," Jeter said. "I wanted an experienced staff with head coaching experience, high-character and high-energy coaches with a passion for recruiting and development, and a group who would work well together. I believe I've accomplished each of those things with these hires."

Boudreau led the Highland to three consecutive Arrowhead Conference titles with undefeated conference marks in 2019 and 2020, and he earned Arrowhead Conference' Coach of the Year' honors all three seasons of his Highland tenure. Boudreau was also named NJCAA Region IV' Coach of the Year' in 2018 and 2020.

He and Jeter join forces once again, after sharing history at the University of Milwaukee, where Boudreau was an assistant on Jeter's staff from 2005-2016. Boudreau helped Milwaukee to Horizon League championships in 2006, 2011, and 2014, and the Panthers qualified for six postseason tournaments during the 11-year stretch.

"It feels good to be working together again with Chad. We have such a successful history together, and it was very important Chad joined me here at Western," Jeter said. "He has such a love and passion for helping others. Chad is not only a great recruiter but has also proven to be an outstanding head coach. We spent 11 years together at Milwaukee and he was instrumental in bringing in high-level talent that ultimately produced championships and NCAA appearances. I'm excited to be reunited with Chad and his family."

Boudreau, played for Jim Wyatt at Southeastern Community College from 1991-93, where he started picking up the subtle nuances of the game and got the itch to become a coach.

"Coach Wyatt made it cool to be a juco coach. He is one of the funniest guys I know," Boudreau said. "We learned a lot of life lessons from Coach Wyatt. He helped us to grow up."

Boudreau went on to play two years at Hannibal-LaGrange before embarking on his coaching career.

He went back to Hannibal-LaGrange as graduate assistant for two years, then moved on to Indian Hills, where he helped the Warriors to three No. 1 rankings and a Final Four berth in 2000.

Boudreau is hoping to use the network he has built and the relationships he has maintained over the years to help in the recruiting process.

"It's a great spot for recruiting. We have to hold down our state and our region," Boudreau said. "I love recruiting. The juco circle is a tight-knit group. I played at SCC and coached at Indian Hills and Highland. There are a lot of good jucos kids out there."

Also joining the staff at WIU are assistant coaches Kyle Heikkinen and Nick Irvin. Heikkinen was Boudreau's assistant coach at Highland, while Irvin coached Morgan Park (Illinois) to back to back Class 3A state championships in 2013-2014 and 2017-18.

The Leatherneckshave their recruiting bases covered.

"We have a great group of coaches who are all Midwestern guys and we can really get into those areas," Boudreau said.

WIU was 5-21 last season, including 2-14 in the Summit League under Billy Wright, who spent seven seasons at the Leathernecks' head coach.

Boudreau wants to get the Leathernecks back to the level they were at in 2012-13, when they went 22-9 overall and 13-3 in the Summit League in Jim Molinari's final year at the helm.

Boudreau sees WIU as a diamond in the rough. The new staff plans to polish that diamond.

"In the end, it comes down to talent. We've got to get the talent base here higher," Boudreau said. "We've got to get the energy level back up around the program. When you start winning, the community gets behind you and people get on board. People like to follow good basketball.If we put a good product out on the floor, people will come and support us."