CANTON-With difficulty the Camp Big Sky annual Fishing Tournament Committee has decided to cancel the onsite 11th Annual Fishing Tournament at Giant Goose Ranch this year due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty in June with participation of boaters and attendees.

However, they are offering a NEW CAMP COMPETITION for their campers to participate in that will be fun and exciting! An ongoing tournament at camp this season will be offered for their campers with disabilities who come out that will run June 3 to Sept. 30 with weekly updates on Facebook, highlighting first through sixth places and individual sponsor spotlights. Categories will be based on length of fish: Bluegill, Bass, Crappie, and Critter.

They will recognize the final winners on Facebook Live – Oct. 1 with trophies and Gift Certificates. Sponsors will be recognized on radio, ads, FB weekly spotlights, FB live, website, and an event banner with logos placed prominently at camp during the entire season. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor they encourage you to join them! Raffle tickets for this event will continue to be sold and the drawing will be held on FB live Saturday, June 20, 10:30 a.m. at Camp. Raffle Tickets are available to purchase with many valuable prizes to win – check them out on their new website!

MORE INFORMATION

https://campbigsky.org/annual-fish-tournament/ For questions or to purchase raffle tickets: contact Amanda Atchley exec@campbigsky.org or call 309-258-6002.