Canton – Lois V. Johns, 98, Canton passed away at 5:18 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Graham Hospital. She was born Dec. 8, 1921 in Fredrick, to Henry H. and Pearl E. (Jacobs) Brannan.

Lois married Forrest Johns, July 7, 1945 in Peoria.

He preceded her in death Dec. 29, 2005.

Also preceding her in death were her parents and three brothers; Monroe Brannan, Verlin Brannan and Victor Brannan.

Surviving is one son Daniel K. Johns, Peoria and several nieces and nephews.

Lois worked at Reicherts Jewelry in Canton for 35 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of South Park United Methodist Church in Canton.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements. Private burial of ashes will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Canton. Memorials can be made to South Park Church or the Donor’s choice.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com