Sunday

May 24, 2020 at 6:31 PM


OLNEY, ILL. - Richland County TB and Public Health Office was notified today of two additional


laboratory-confirmed positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Richland County. The


individuals, who are not residents of Richland County, worked in Richland County within the past


week. Both are now isolated at their homes outside of the county. No confidential patient information


will be released.


Public health officials are investigating these cases and will be speaking with individuals who may


have had close contacts prior to this diagnosis. Through this investigation, public health officials may


place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.


Such individuals may not be symptomatic, but are quarantined for a period of time which allows


symptoms to develop and pass without posing risks to others. If you are contacted by public health


officials, please respond promptly.


We can expect more cases to be confirmed locally as the virus continues to spread. The number of


cases can be reduced by adhering to public health guidance on social distancing, washing hands


frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and following the Governor’s orders to shelter in


place.


COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you are concerned


about possible exposure to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough, or


shortness of breath, please contact Carle Richland Memorial Hospital Respiratory Evaluation Center at


618.392.1700 for symptom evaluation and COVID-19 testing.


The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. The spread of


incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be


beneficial to their own health or the health of others. Follow CDC, IDPH and RCHO websites and


social media accounts for such trusted information. Public health officials will not be releasing more


specific details about this individual due to privacy issues.