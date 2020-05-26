CANTON- Jackie Young, 82, Canton, passed away Monday, May 26, 2020 at Unity Point Methodist in Peoria.

She was born March 7, 1938 in Canton to Fred and Addie (Harris) Seghi. They both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Young, whom she married May 3, 1959 at the First Presbyterian Church in Canton.

Also surviving are two children, Craig (Gayle) Young, Germantown Hills, and Launa “Missy” (John) Blythe, Clinton, four grandchildren, Sarah Barton, David Blythe, Daniel (Amanda) Young and Abigail Young, and one great-granddaughter, Blythe Miller.

Jackie worked as a secretary at Canton High School, retiring in 1992. She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Canton, where she was active in the choir, and was also the organist for a period of time. She served several terms as deacon in the church and one term as an elder. She also served as the church secretary. For a period of time Jackie coordinated the nutrition program at the YWCA. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, and spending time with a close group of friends, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Memorial Fund at First Presbyterian Church in Canton.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com