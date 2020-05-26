SHEFFIELD - Kaye Maureen Scott, 83, of Sheffield passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on 24 May 2020 with family by her side.

She was born 28 August 1936, in Kewanee, Illinois, the daughter of Monroe and Esther Cogger. A life-long member of First United Church of Christ (Sheffield), Kaye graduated from Sheffield High School (Class of ’54), matriculated with honors from Bradley University, and retired from the Bradford School district after twenty-five years teaching enjoying her elementary students.

Marrying the love of her life — Darrell Scott — at age nineteen, Kaye learned how to farm (twenty-two years) and enjoyed dancing, traveling, knitting, crocheting, family, laughing with friends, and reading. Her hometown held a special place in her heart; she spent a lifetime enjoying its interwoven fabric of hearts and minds working together, sharing good times and bad while lending support for one another. She spent the last years of her life journaling this experience, collecting family photographs, and recording genealogy.

Parents Esther and Monroe “Bud” Cogger, brother Bill Cogger, and son James Scott proceeded her in death.

Kaye is survived by her son and daughter-in-law (Michael and Lana Scott), grandson and wife (Andrew Scott and Tori Cox), sister (JoAnn Bohm), nephews (Danny and David Bohm and Greg and Tom Bledsoe), nieces (Lori Werkau and Sue Bledsoe Petska) and many great-nephews and nieces whom she loved and admired.

Information concerning a memorial service will be forthcoming. Memorials may be directed to the First United Church of Christ or Sheffield Fire and Rescue. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Sheffield is assisting the family with arrangements.

