Anyone experiencing cabin fever and looking for a relaxing day trip can again place Bishop Hill on the list of destinations.

Bishop Hill’s stores, restaurants, and museums will be reopening May 29.

The Colony Store, VASA National Archives, Sweet Annie’s Primitives, Prairie Arts Center, Entwined, Twisted by Design and the Krans Kafe are just some of the places that will be open this Friday.

Bishop Hill’s four restaurants have either curbside delivery or outside seating available. Escape the 21st century and step back into the 19th century by experiencing this Utopia on the Prairie.

Please call 309 927-3899, email bhha@mymctc.net, or visit https://www.visitbishophill.com/ for more information.