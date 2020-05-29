MACOMB — The city council will vote on the purchase of equipment for the sewer plant when it meets on Monday.

Aldermen will look at public works committee recommendations for purchase of a sludge pump for $12,144 and purchase of a backup pump for the University Drive lift station for $37,475.

In other business, an engineering service fee of $19,000 may be approved for Maurer-Stutz of Canton and Peoria to update the 2017 plan for the city's water system.

Because plans to resurface Dudley Street this summer may include its intersection from Jefferson to Grant streets, Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann will ask the council to approve a $4,200 increase in the engineering fee for IMEG, bringing the total contract to $30,200.

Though Macomb City Hall will open to the public on Monday, city council and committee meetings will still be closed. Attendance is possible through ZOOM video or by conference call. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com.