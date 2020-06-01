CANTON-New deadlines have been implemented for the Canton Daily Ledger regarding submission of news items and obituaries.

I now need all news items as well as obituaries for next day’s publication by 9 a.m. day prior.

For example, If someone would like something news related published in our Thursday issue, I would need the item by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

My budget, (which lays out the news content for whatever issue I’m working on), has to be to our designers by 10 a.m. now.

I apologize for any inconvenience.

Please continue to send news items and/or obituaries to drobinson@cantondailyledger.com.