Three local students have been awarded scholarships by the State Bank of Toulon as part of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois Foundation for Community Banking annual essay contest.

Locally, first place was awarded to Galva’s Laura Endress. She was a student of home schooling and is the daughter of Bruce and Elizabeth Endress. She plans on attending Black Hawk College this fall. Endress also was awarded the second-place winner for group five and will be awarded a one-time $500 scholarship to be used for higher education beginning next fall.

Second place was awarded to Kewanee’s Gracey Damron, the daughter of Pat and Leisa Damron. She is a graduate of Kewanee High School and plans to attend Coe College.

Third place was awarded to Brooke Montgomery, a graduate of Wethersfield High School. She is the daughter of Donald and Shelly Montgomery, of Toulon, and plans to attend St. Ambrose College.

Now in its 34th year, CBAI’s program offers $21,000 to 24 high-school seniors via an essay-writing contest; $500 is also awarded to the first-place winner's high school. This year, 90 CBAI member banks representing 246 students statewide, participated in the contest.

State Bank of Toulon, a member of CBAI sponsors local students entering the statewide contest and in addition, holds its own local contest.

Information for the 2021 essay contest will be announced this coming September. Please contact Nichelle Morey at SBT, Kewanee Banking Center for more information.