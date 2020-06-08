CANTON-With so many events being canceled or having been canceled due to COVID-19 it appeared almost inevitable the Fourth of July fireworks celebration in Canton would be on the chopping block as well, but Canton Mayor Kent McDowell said they will go on without a hitch July 4 as planned.

Said McDowell, “We budgeted (City Council) $5,000 for the fireworks. But, the cost for the event is around $10,000. MidAmerica National Bank’s annual fundraiser (summer cookout) helps us raise the rest of the money, but that’s not possible this summer due to COVID-19.”

However, as the situation appeared more and more bleak, McDowell said he called Rick Klinedinst, President&CEO of MidAmerica National Bank to make him aware.

Shortly thereafter, McDowell received a call back, “Between MidAmerica and Graham Hospital the other monies have been donated.

Their generosity and community spirit will make it possible for the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration to be held Saturday, July 4 at dusk.