AGENDA FOR THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION

Flora Community Unit School District #35

Administration Office

June 15,2020

5:30 p.m.

CALL TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL

APPROV AL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of the Minutes of the Previous Meeting

2. Approval of the Bills

3, Approval of activity account statements

4. Approval of tile Treasurer's Report

5. Approve renewal of membership in the Illinois Association of School Boards for 2020-2021

RECOGNlTION OF COMMENTS BY EMPLOYEES AND FROM THE PUBLIC

UNFINISHED BOARD OF EDUCATION BUSINESS:

NEW BOARD OF EDUCA TION BUSINESS:

I. Approve Board Meeting Dates for 2020-2021

2. Approve Amended 20 I 9-2020 Budget

3, Approve pmposaJ for district insurance

4. Administrator Reports

5. Executive Session:

Student Disciplinary Cases:

Personnel: The appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body.

Collective Bargaining: Collective negotiating matters between the public body and its employees or their representative, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees.

Buying or Selling Real Estate: The setting of a price for sale or lease of property owned by the public body

6. Open

ADJOURNMENT