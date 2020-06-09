CARMI — The White County June Board meeting was held Monday morning at the Courthouse. After establishment of a quorum, the meeting began with the approval for prior meeting’s minutes and payment of County bills.

Noteworthy items next on the agenda (Reports from County Officers) included notification from States Attorney Denton Aud that his office was back in the Courtroom for procedures after changing of restrictions due to Covid 19. The Sheriff’s Department informed that the jail is currently housing 54 prisoners (including 35 Federal). The 911 Department is looking into some needed new radio equipment.

The Board then appointed members to the Employee Board Health Insurance Committee.

White County voters will see an interesting question on the November General Election ballot after the Board approved inclusion of a ballot referendum on whether the State of Illinois should form a new State separate from Cook County.

The Highway Department plans to resurface just over 4.5 miles of Epworth Road. Proposed financing would be 80% Federal ($1,440,000). The State portion would be $280,000 and the County would fund approximately $80,000.

The County also approved a $40,000 Grant Administration fee to the Greater Wabash Regional Planning Commission. The fee would be payable only if the grant is received. The grant is for future work on Sacramento Road from Brownsville to Route 45.

The last major item on the agenda was discussion of the annual audit by Don Hoffman of Emling Hoffman and Accounting. He first noted improvements in the accounting system from prior years which made the audit easier to process. He reported that on the accrual basis there was a $690,000 profit for the year. Actual cash balances were down due to the fact that tax bills went out later which has caused a lag in the collection process. Also contributing to the decline in cash balances were payment of prior liabilities and purchases of fixed assets. He also suggested stronger internal controls in the bank reconciliation process.