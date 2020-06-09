GOOD HOPE — The Village of Good Hope Village Board voted to approve the Appropriations Ordinance for the FY 2021 during Monday’s meeting.

Good Hope Village President John Connor said that he and Good Hope Village Clerk Tammy Dal Bello went over the village appropriations budget to see what adjustments the village needed to make. He said the appropriations allow the village to determine which work needs to be done throughout the village and which equipment to buy for the village.

Connor made it clear that the village does not need to spend the entire $601,250 appropriations ordinance, but that the money should be there to allow the village to have a cushion in case something major happens within the village limits.

The village board accepted a $64,350 bid from Connor Excavating and Weaver Construction to replace the north fence at Good Hope Cemetery. The village board also approved the usage of funds of up to $4,000 for Lackey Monuments to make the annual repairs on the cemetery’s tombstones. Connor had the purchase of a columbarium for the cemetery from Lackey Monuments tabled for a later meeting.

Dal Bello said in her report that the Good Hope-Sciota Fire Protection District Station has been filling residents’ pools for them for summer usage. Connor clarified that the residents would pay the village for water usage for residents’ pools instead of being accused of getting their pool water for free.

Connor reminded trustees that it was the time to start the village’s employee evaluations and the cost of living raises. He said that he wanted the trustees to send him input on the employee evaluations and the raises before the executive session during July’s meeting.

In other business, the village board voted to approve the renewal of JV Foods Mart, Inc.’s liquor license. Connor said that the license was for the liquor license, not the video gaming license as the state of Illinois has not started resuming the paperwork for video game licenses. He also reminded the trustees that the city park will not open until Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced the start of Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan. Connor also told the village board to give him any addresses of abandoned properties that needed the village to handle lawn care duties and to update the village’s lien list.

The next village board meeting will be on July 13 at 7 p.m. in the Good Hope Village Hall.

