SPRINGFIELD-With many county fairs having to cancel due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Board of Directors of the IAAF voted to cancel the 2021 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant. Contestants for the January competition would have been chosen at Illinois county fairs this summer. Current Illinois County Fair Queen Kelsi Kessler will remain throughout 2021 and give up her crown at the 2022 IAAF Convention and Pageant. In addition, the board voted to cancel the state Talent Show competition, also held in January, due to many county fairs canceling and not having competitions this summer. The 2021 IAAF Convention, scheduled Jan. 15-17, will still go on at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield. The ever-popular Trade Show and Showcase of Entertainment is expected to be bigger than ever, as county fairs book entertainment and talent for their 2021 fairs. County fair members will continue to celebrate 111 years of history and will look forward to new information on putting on their best county fair yet in 2021.