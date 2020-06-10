FAYETTE, MISSOURI-Central Methodist University provost Dr. Rita Gulstad announced this week the students included on the Spring 2020 Dean's List.

Zachary Ryan Severns, Lewistown, was among more than 780 students who met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Missouri, and through extension sites and online.