Lucy Ann Deimel, 84, of St. Louis, MO, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at home. Lucy was born on October 12, 1935 in German Township in Richland County, IL. She was the daughter of Augustine “Gust” and Lorena (Zuber) Ochs. She married William H. Deimel on October 26,1957 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stringtown, IL, and he preceded her in death on January 15, 1963.

Lucy moved from Olney in 2005 to St. Louis, MO so that she could be near her two children. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and crocheting, especially afghans. She loved flowers and visiting the Missouri Botanical Garden. Before moving to St. Louis, she enjoyed visiting with her friends over a cup of coffee.

She also enjoyed sitting in her bedroom during the morning, reciting the prayers in her prayer books, and she always looked forward to attending Sunday Mass.

Lucy is survived by her son Thomas “Tom” Deimel of St. Louis, MO and her daughter, Elizabeth “Betty” Deimel, also of St. Louis. She is also survived by her brother, Andy Ochs of Olney, her sister Ethel (Joe) Schneider of Dundas, her brother Fred (Barbara) Ochs of Olney, her sister Ruth (Joe) Thompson of Evansville, IN, her brother George Ochs of Olney, her sister Geraldine (Steve) Ezell of Robinson, IL, her sister Rose (Joe) Buerster of Wendelin, her sister Hilda (Franklin) Hinterscher of Wendelin, her brother Elmer (Mary) Ochs of Olney, and her sister Irene (Clay) Pierce of Ozarks, MO, God children Michelle Hinterscher and Rodney Ochs, and several nephews and nieces.

Lucy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; stepson, Charles “Charlie” Deimel; sister-in-law, Virginia Ochs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Joseph School.

There will be a visitation held for Lucy from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Olney.