Safety, maintenance and technology were all topics of discussion at the Kewanee Park Board meeting Thursday.

The board voted to replace fencing, explore solar energy, add WiFi for golfers and take down some trees at Northeast Park.

The board voted unanimously in favor of a bid by Interstate Fencing to replace the chain link fence at Windmont Park. Parks and Recreation Director Brian Johnson said the fence is decades old and in desperate need of repair. The new fence would be a commercial, coated chain-link fence, which should not only look good but hold up to the elements, he said.

"If you look really close, you’d say ‘oh that needs to be replaced’," Johnson said.

The total for the fence, which includes the full run on the Beech Street side and the north end section on Page Street, will cost the park district $37,260. The cost also includes three drive-through gates and one walk-through gate.

Johnson said that he has been in discussions with Kevin Yepsen, president and chairman of Galva Investment Inc., to discuss whether the park district is located within the Solar Opportunity Zone. Unfortunately, Johnson told the board, the district didn’t make the cut.

The zone covers areas of the city, such as land east of East Street covering Bureau County, north of the tracks, south of Central Blvd. and west of Main Street, but the park district property isn’t part of that tract.

Johnson said the board isn’t giving up. Yepsen is continuing to look for more programs that would work for the park district and told Johnson he expects them to become available next year.

"We want to try something that has grant money involved," Johnson said. "We are looking to do something with solar energy but right now, we are on hold."

The board is also addressing the lack of WiFi and internet access for golfers at Baker Park. In order to provide the service, Comcast must finish up its work, Johnson said.

There is internet inside the restaurant and club building, but outside access would require an extender. The district is working with Mike Perva, technology director for Kewanee High School, who acts as an IT consultant for the park district. The cost would be minimal setting up WiFi at just $100, Johnson said.

A visit from an arborist led to bad news for the park board.

Johnson said after an examination of one Cottonwood tree at Northeast Park, Dennis Taylor with Taylor’s Way Arborist Tree Service, indicated that not only would the cottonwood located next to Case Field need to come down, but another tree at the entrance of the park was also a safety risk.

Johnson said Taylor told him that the large cottonwood, located next to two ball diamonds and a parking lot, presented a 360-degree threat – meaning the tree, if it came down, could fall in any direction. It was also deemed to be dying.

A tree at the front entrance has been struck by lightning three times, and Johson said Taylor showed him the locations of damage on the tree. Johnson said both trees, although they are still alive and have green leaves, will need to be removed as a safety precaution. Park employees, Johnson said, will cut down the two trees.

Also discussed at the meeting:

Board members were given a copy of the renewal packet from United Health Care. The monthly cost for the district’s health insurance went from $9,516 to $10,088, an increase of six percent. Johnson said the increase is lower than in past years.The board announced a 3-on-3 volleyball tournament, organized by Kelli Jackson, for June 26-28. The tournament is completely full, Johnson said. He is hoping that the state enters Phase 4 of its COVID-19 reopening plan by June 26. If so, Johnson said the tournament would be able to allow for crowds of 50 people. Even if that doesn’t happen, Johnson said the event will accommodate fewer people. Johnson also commended Jackson for organizing the event.Johnson announced that the 19th Hole Restaurant is open for business and outside dining. "We are happy to be open and will be happier when June 26th comes by and we can dine inside at least at half capacity," he said.