GALVA — The third season of the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series was postponed. however, there is some good news. The Galva Arts Council says there will still be music this summer, thanks to the Levitt Foundation’s AMP Virtual Music Series.
The series will feature "dynamic artists from across the country," said a press release.
The series kicked off Saturday, June 20 at 7pm CDT with a virtual show from Levitt AMP Galva, featuring the homegrown Midwestern folk of Chicago Farmer and modernist Americana of Edward David Anderson.The video was filmed and produced by LMV Productions during the #PlayItForward campaign, which brought financial aid to 20 area musicians. It also includes clips of a documentary produced about the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series by Gary Metivier.
All shows can be viewed at levittamp.org/virtual starting at 7 p.m.
The summer’s performances include:
June
20 — Chicago Farmer / Edward David Anderson, Levitt AMP Galva
25 — LowDown Brass Band, Levitt AMP Sheboygan
26 — Wicked Tinkers, Levitt AMP Carson City
27 — Southern Avenue, Levitt AMP Middlesboro
28 — William Elliot Whitmore, Levitt AMP Earlham
July
1 — Blackwater Railroad Trio, Levitt AMP Soldotna
2 — Allison Grace, Levitt AMP Fort Smith
8 — Julie Black, Levitt AMP Ocala
10 — The Handshake Deals, Levitt AMP Berea
12 — HuDost, Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury
13 — Ladies of Soul, Levitt AMP Utica
16 — Wayne Graham, Levitt AMP Whitesburg
23 — Levi Platero, Levitt AMP Gallup
24 — The Deep Hollow, Levitt AMP Springfield
30 — The Woodshedders, Levitt AMP Shenandoah Junction
31 — EhShawnee, Levitt AMP Woonsocket
August
7 — Amy LaVere & Will Sexton, Levitt AMP Houston
8 — Valley Wolf, Levitt AMP Merced
13 — Nur-D, Levitt AMP Stevens Point
16 — Sarah Dash, Levitt AMP Trenton
About the Galva Arts Council
The mission of the Galva Arts Council is to enrich the quality of life in our town through the advancement and promotion of the arts, the encouragement of the appreciation of the arts through participation and attendance of art events, the provision of membership services, and advocacy for the arts.
About Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation
The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation is a national funder of creative placemaking that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free, live music. In 2018, nearly 500 free Levitt concerts will take place in 26 towns and cities, all featuring a rich array of music genres and high caliber talent. Learn more at levitt.org.